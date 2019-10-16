YAKIMA — Cesar Gomez Tellez, 32 of Sunnyside, made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday, Oct. 10, facing charges surrounding a Sunnyside arrest.
Gomez Tellez was charged with assault, second-degree, unlawful imprisonment, interfering with the reporting of a domestic violence incident and assault fourth-degree domestic violence.
According to documents presented to the Court, Gomez Tellez punched his wife of 11 years in the nose causing heavy bleeding and a contusion. He allegedly then began strangling the victim. He reportedly stopped assaulting her when she called for help.
He was arrested on Oct. 7, by Sunnyside Police and placed in the Sunnyside jail.
