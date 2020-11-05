ZILLAH — Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YSO) announced a homicide of a 60-year-old man occurred at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Nov. 5 and are looking for information as no suspects or witnesses have been identified.
On the 900 block of Eagle Peak Road in Zillah, the YSO received a call on Wednesday afternoon regarding a man down with gunshot wounds, according to a YSO release.
Sheriff’s Deputies, Zillah Police Department, and Yakima County Fire District Five responded to the scene, where the 60-year-old, identified as a Sunnyside man, was pronounced dead. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The YSO Detective Division is conduction an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.
