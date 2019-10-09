YAKIMA — Sunnyside man, Rene Cervantes Manjarrez, 37, is in Yakima County Jail after having been arrested by Sunnyside Police on Oct. 1, on charges of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and criminal trespass, second degree.
He is being held with a $10,000 bond.
Sunnyside Police officer found he had sent an electronic text messages to a 12-year-old, offering to pay for sex with the her. He entered onto the Sierra Vista Middle School grounds during the lunch recess to contact the victim and a second juvenile 13-year-old female witness, according to the court records.
According to the court documents, Manjarrez offered the victim $50 to have sex with him via the electronic text.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.