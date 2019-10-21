SUNNYSIDE — Jaime Araiza-Campos, 20, of Sunnyside was injured Friday, Oct. 18 after midnight on Alexander Road, when his vehicle, a 1998 Black Mercedes 320, left the roadway and rolled.
He was traveling northbound on State Route 241 at Alexander Road when the incident occurred.
Washington State Patrol.cited Araiza-Campos for speed to fast for the conditions.
He was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for treatment.
The vehicle was reported as totaled at the scene.
