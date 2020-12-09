SUNNYSIDE — Leon A. Cruz-Cruz, 18, of Sunnyside collided into the vehicle of 27-year-old Granger woman, Clara Y. Vazquez, after failing to yield right of way on the intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and Van Belle Road, near Granger city limits.
On Nov. 28 at approximately 12:13 p.m., Cruz-Cruz was stopped at the stop sign on Yakima Valley Highway at Van Belle Road when he entered the intersection.
Cruz-Cruz’s Nissan Sentra was struck by Vazquez’s Ford Explorer as she was traveling eastbound on Van Belle Road, approaching the intersection that did not have a stop sign.
Vazquez was transported to Astria Toppenish Hospital for injuries sustained and Cruz-Cruz, uninjured, was charged with failure to yield right of way.
Both parties were wearing seatbelts and both vehicles are reported to suffer reportable damage according to the Washington State Patrol.
