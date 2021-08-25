22-year-old Sunnyside resident Andres Garcia died while sleeping in his trailer at Parkland Homes Saturday night.
Sunnyside Police Commander Scott Bailey says officers arrested 25-year-old Raul DeRobles of Sunnyside who was seen traveling at a high rate of speed before failing to make a 90-degree turn in the 100 block of Parkland Dr. crashing into the trailer home.
The victim was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Four other people in the trailer were uninjured.
Cmdr. Bailey says DeRobles appeared to be intoxicated, so a search warrant was issued for a blood sample which was sent to the state lab for analysis.
DeRobles was booked into Sunnyside Jail facing charges of Vehicular Homicide.
