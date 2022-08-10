The election results for the primaries held on Tuesday, August 2 have officially been called.
The two candidates that will be on the ballot for congressional district 4 in the November election will be Dan Newhouse (R) of Sunnyside and Doug White (D) of Yakima. Newhouse received 36,521 votes with 9,335 coming from the Yakima County while White received 36,043 votes with 10,477 coming from the Yakima County. Newhouse received 25.51 percent of the total votes with White receiving 25.17 percent.
For the County Commissioner 3 race LaDon Linde (R) of Sunnyside received 3,404 votes with Steven L. Saunders of Wapato receiving 2,627of the votes. Linde currently holds 54.56 percent of the votes with Saunders holding 42.11 percent.
As of the update on August 8 the voter turnout for the Yakima County was 31.16 percent with a statewide voter turnout of 39.19 percent with about 925 of the votes coming from Sunnyside.
