The Parker Youth and Sports Foundation awarded the Sunnyside Police Department a $1,000 grant on March 13.
The grant will be used to purchase outdoor equipment for the youth of Sunnyside with the equipment being used at the various Sunnyside parks where kids go to play.
“We have a productive partnership with our community and a professional approach to law enforcement is vital," Sunnyside Police Chief Robert Layman said. "As the days get longer and weather gets better – more kids are out playing at our parks. We want to encourage this positive behavior."
This grant was issued for crime prevention, supporting sports and community safety within the city of Sunnyside.
