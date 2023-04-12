Sunnyside Police install Flock Cameras around the city

The Sunnyside Police Department is implementing the use of the Flock Safety camera system in an effort to “proactively solve serious property and violent crimes,” according to release from the Sunnyside PD. Installation of the cameras started on March 1.
Sunnyside will be home to a total of 40 cameras, 21 of which have already been installed as of Monday, April 10.
The Flock Safety program is an automated license plate reading software (ALPR) designed to capture vehicle license plates and provide real-time alerts when a wanted or suspect stolen vehicle passes the camera and assists in locating vehicles following an Amber Alert or Silver Alert.
The ALPR cameras do not capture driver or passenger faces, as they are not a facial recognition program and are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations.
Flock Safety cameras are currently in use across the United States and the company is working with more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies.
