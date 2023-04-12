Sunnyside Police install Flock Cameras around the city

One of Sunnyside’s newest Flock Cameras is set up near Chief Kamiakin Elementary on E. Lincoln Ave.

 Job Wise

The Sunnyside Police Department is implementing the use of the Flock Safety camera system in an effort to “proactively solve serious property and violent crimes,” according to release from the Sunnyside PD. Installation of the cameras started on March 1.

Sunnyside will be home to a total of 40 cameras, 21 of which have already been installed as of Monday, April 10.

