Sunnyside Police responded to the area of South 1st Street and South Hill Road Monday night, April 4 to reports of gunshots in the area.
Upon arriving, officers found a two-vehicle traffic collision, with one vehicle fleeing the scene. One occupant of the victim vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Alejandro Salazar of Sunnyside, who was treated for facial injuries at the scene and transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Salazar was discovered to have sustained a gunshot wound to the head at the time of the collision, and was transferred to a higher-level trauma center for medical treatment. His condition is unknown as of press time.
As the investigation continues, a 15-year-old suspect – a documented gang member from the Zillah area – has been booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center. Two vehicles located at the time of arrest were confirmed stolen vehicles, one from Sunnyside and one from Yakima. Both vehicles have been recovered and collected as evidence following a search warrant at the property.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.
