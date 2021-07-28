A Castro-Escobar Project, in partnership with Sunnyside Assisted Living, is hosting a local pop-up event at 907 Ida Belle Street on Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ray Castro-Escobar of Sunnyside, owner of A Castro Escobar Project, invites the community to visit the pop-up event and annual car show at Sunnyside Assisted Living. “It’s so exciting because Sunnyside needs more things to do,” the local entrepreneur said.
The pop-up market will spotlight local vendors showcasing their products including candles, baked goods, Mexican spiced candies, handmade jewelry, aguas frescas, and more.
For more information about the event, call Ray Castro-Escobar at 509-305-7864 or email raycastroescobar@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.