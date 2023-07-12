Sunnyside residents invited to ‘adopt a planter’

Local gardeners and plant fanatics are invited to help beautify the streets of Downtown Sunnyside as part of the 2023 Summer Adopt a Planter Program.
Local gardeners and plant fanatics are invited to help beautify the streets of Downtown Sunnyside as part of the 2023 Summer Adopt a Planter Program.
City Manager Elizabeth Alba is encouraging Sunnyside residents to participate in the new program to decorate and care for the large planters located in the heart of Downtown Sunnyside.
The new program is expected to provide a creative outlet for residents and business to showcase their pride in the community. Participants will be able to display fresh plants and decor to create a unique planter to be viewed by Sunnyside residents and visitors throughout the summer. Each sponsored planter will showcase a plaque to highlight the sponsor’s name.
Sponsors must decorate and plant fresh material in their planters no later than Sunday, July 30 and continue to care for the plants at least until the first killing frost of the year. Sponsors must also keep their planters always watered and in good health.
Inorganic materials and plastic, as well as knick-knacks, flags, or other signages will not be allowed in planters.
Applications are available on the City of Sunnyside website or at City Hall, 818 E. Edison Ave.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
