SUNNYSIDE’S FIRST COVID-19 CASE CONFIRMED

SUNNYSIDE — Shortly before noon today, School District Communications Director Jessica Morgan confirmed there has been one Sierra Vista Middle School staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.
An automated call from the district was placed notifying parents and staff about the confirmed case. Morgan said they have been working closely with Yakima Health District and urge parents and staff to follow current novel coronavirus guidelines in dealing with the situation.
Sunnyside schools were officially closed by the end of the day on Friday, March 13. By Sunday March 15, all 13 lower valley schools had compiled with Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate to close Washington schools K-12 through April 24.
School officials advise families and staff to closely monitor their health, along with the health of students through Friday, March 27, while keeping an eye on COVID-19 virus symptoms of a cough, fever and shortness of breath for up to 14 days.
Morgan added that people exhibiting symptoms and reside with a first responder are directed to contact their primary care provider immediately to get tested.
“Right now, there is no limitation on who can get tested. Every provider can decide to conduct testing on an individual,” YHD Director of Public Health Partnerships Lilian Bravo responded in an email statement. “However, given limited testing abilities, testing is being prioritized for the healthcare workers, first responders, people living in congregate settings as well as those that are in the high-risk group (older than 60, pregnant and underlying health conditions).”
The Sierra Vista staff member hasn’t been on campus since March 13, Morgan stated. Custodial staff came in on Monday, March 16, and performed a clean sweep of all the schools during the planned day off.
At the time of closing all schools, administrators recognized the probability as a result of additional COVID-19 testing kits becoming available, there will be more confirmed cases reported.
“Because we know how it’s spreading and so, to keep that in mind too, we knew it was coming,” Morgan acknowledged.
She recommended residents to watch for updates while adhering to state and county mandates while keeping apprised about Center for Disease Control guidelines.
Presently, there’s no change in the district’s nutrition and food service pick-up program.
