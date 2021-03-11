Sunnyside’s LaDon Linde announces County Commissioner candidacy

Sunnyside resident LaDon Linde announced he will be running to retain his Yakima County Commissioner, District 3 seat in the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 3 outside Bon Vino’s Bistro and Bakery earlier today.
The reason he chose the hometown eatery was to highlight the issues Linde and the Board of Commissioners Amanda McKinney and Ron Anderson have had to deal with in Yakima County, around the nation and the rest of world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Having worked at a hospital for the last 15 years, I know that COVID is real, and we mourn those who have fallen prey to it. I also in like fashion, mourn the issue that we’ve had so many other losses and damages that have happened to us in our society,”
Linde was appointed to the District 3 position in Nov. 2020, following Norm Childress’ passing. The former lower valley dairy operator and Astria Sunnyside Hospital Director of Medical Staff Services has resided in the Sunnyside and Granger area for 45 years.
“We look at small businesses like Bon Vino’s here, who have had to struggle to stay alive and make ends meet. They are just one of many. We’ve had many other small businesses that have had difficulties staying in business. There are some who have had to close their doors forever.”
According to Linde, the reason he initially decided to apply for the open position resulted in his witnessing last spring housing development construction and small businesses with light traffic, which posed a low-risk to people were being shut down due to COVID-19.
“The idea the churches were closed, and pot shops were open and things like this, it just didn’t feel right to me,” Linde voiced after he declared his candidacy. “That’s when I first thought, we can do better than this – this is not good government. It’s arbitrary and is not taking into consideration all the effects of the decisions that have been made.”
He happily pointed out schoolchildren have started back to school and stressed the Board of Commissioners have an obligation to assist students and educators with moving academic achievements forward.
“I want to continue to serve the people of the Yakima Valley and provide a voice for them,” Linde declared. “I want to continue to bring more local decisions back to our county for the good of all our residents.”
