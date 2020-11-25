SUNNYSIDE — The library is open for in person book lending, according to Marcelina Ortega of the Sunnyside Community Library, 621 Grant Ave.
Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sign up during the month of November and SAVE on your annual subscription to the Sunnyside Sun! Offer includes print, e-edition, and website access.
Regular price $42; offer good through November 30, 2020.
Are you a current print subscriber? You qualify for online access to the Sunnyside Sun! To receive your access, create a website account and then verify your print subscription with your Address ID*, which may be found on your renewal notice.
SUNNYSIDE — The library is open for in person book lending, according to Marcelina Ortega of the Sunnyside Community Library, 621 Grant Ave.
Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Would you like to receive our daily newsletter? Sign up today!
See the best trending stories from the week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.