SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Police Department will be hosting Sunnyside’s National Night Out celebration Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. in Central Park, 559 S. Fourth St.
For more information on how you can get involved, help sponsor the event or host a block party in your neighborhood, contact the Police Department at 509-837-2120 or by email at erollinger@sunnyside-wa.gov.
