Sunnyside’s new mushroom plant struggling to find workers

Sunnyside is already well-known for its agricultural businesses, from dairy and hops to corn and grapes, but with the recently completed Ostrom Mushroom facility, it’s also home to the largest mushroom production in Washington.
New CEO Trevor Wood says the company has been around for nearly 100 years, but moved to Sunnyside starting in 2019.
“What’s unique about this facility is that it’s a highly automated operation.”
That doesn’t mean they aren’t a major employer, in fact, they have up to 300 people on site at various points of the year depending on where they are in the production cycle.
That number has been challenged though due to the recent downturn in labor force for agricultural companies.
The new facility does have state of the art technology, but Wood says they are actively trying new ideas to recruit and retain talent.
That includes competitive wages, no seasonality, an emphasis on workplace safety, work-life balance among many other things.
“My goal is to create a culture where people feel like they work in a safe environment. That’s really a top priority.”
They also are trying to build a sustainable, energy-efficient facility that can be smart about reducing their carbon footprint, earning recognition for their work from Cascade Natural Gas and Benton REA.
Still, Wood said the mushroom market is growing with renewed focuses on healthy eating, plant-based alternatives and exotic varieties.
“There’s definitely an imbalance right now with supply and demand. There’s tons of demand, a lot of it pent up from COVID.”
But in addition to labor shortages, there are also rising costs in production, and challenges getting the product to market, something Wood says every agriculture company is dealing with.
Wood says they are hoping that people find their way to working in the agricultural business since it’s one of the most important industries when you consider that everybody needs to eat.
