SUNNYSIDE — Engineered and made in America did not require a marketing label back in the 1950s to ensure quality when manufacturing; labor and ingenuity stood for something – the vintage, one million gallon water tank on Harrison Hill with its new “Blue Horizon” paint scheme and retrofitted character is a treasured testament to that built to last era.
“Once we had it inspected and found out that the wall thickness in the tank was structurally sound with the exception of the seismic bracing that was needed which we put on, the tank was in phenomenal shape,” Public Works Director Shane Fisher explained after the city decided to rehab the distinguished reservoir.
The Chicago Tank Company in Illinois fabricated the iconic, 110-foot landmark which has presided over the lower valley since arriving in heavy-duty steel sections, requiring on-site welding and curb panel assembly, while coinciding with the development of surrounding neighborhoods following WWII.
“It was a time when people were building nice houses and getting a view and then they needed water. So, the City had to build a water tank on top of the hill and I don’t think anybody thought too much about it,” Bill Flower recalled while growing up in Sunnyside and spending a lot of time on the sheep ranges, raising them with his dad.
The reservoir may not have garnered much attention for solidly performing its duties over the past 70 years, however, there are those who have sure noticed the new shiny blue color which can be admired from all around the city.
“I can see it from where I’m sitting. I like that color,” Sunnyside Art Commissioner Debbie Mendoza acknowledged while in the drive-thru at Burger Ranch. The 16-year commissioner said the tank needs a logo, even if it’s the big letters which read Sunnyside and the new city letterhead logo.
Over the years, the city has discussed replacing the water tank which Fisher estimated at a cost between $3 to 4 million dollars. The city has spent about $1.3 million in total on upgrading the structure with new seismic anchors, ladder, overflow pond, piping, valves, controls, telemetry, and radio system.
The retrofit saved the city 30% of what it would have cost to purchase a new reservoir, he indicated.
Hancock Sandblast and Paint of Pasco, a Steel Structures Painting Code certified company specializing in industrial painting and coatings performed the restoration project.
According to the public works director, the tank’s paint coverings were all original and left intact. The entire surface was power sprayed and prepped, prior to applying a light blue epoxy primer and concealing the faded green color.
Some paint chips were removed in the process and properly collected and disposed of by the skilled crew, which was overseen by a qualified, onsite inspector.
The tank’s interior was sprayed with approximately 317 gallons of an epoxy paint.
New non-stick materials were also added to the top of the tank. Final exterior applications of about 285 gallons of the fresh Blue Horizon paint were sprayed to a precise 9.5 mill thickness, completed the transformation on Friday, May 15.
“Back in those days, they built things to last and now we live in a disposable society. So, things just aren’t built like they used to be. I know I sound like my grandfather right now,” Fisher sentimentally conveyed.
