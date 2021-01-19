SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside School District Board of Directors position No. 5, previously held by Dylan Gardener, is set to be filled in the coming week as four individuals have applied for the seat.
Tonight, January 19 at 6 p.m., a special board meeting will take place wherein current Board of Directors Sandra Linde, Michelle Perry, Rocky Simmons, and Steve Winfree will interview the four applicants – who preferred to remain unnamed as of press time – with eight questions, according to Superintendent Kevin McKay.
Viewers can join the special meeting at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/wassd/Board.nsf/Public.
McKay stressed the fact the appointment of a new board member is at this point temporary.
“When a board member is appointed by the current board, it is only for the remainder of the time up until the next board election, which would be next November,” he expressed.
The official appointment for Board of Director No. 5 will be announced at the scheduled Jan. 25 meeting, according to McKay.
