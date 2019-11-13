SUNNYSIDE — Bids will be opened for the second phase of new Sunnyside School construction Thursday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. in the board room, 810 E. Custer Ave.
Currently work is being completed on the high school’s new parking lot to the east of the current campus, Superintendent Kevin McKay announced.
Work on the new high school will begin in the spring.
The funds for the total project came from a $16 million voter approved bond.
