Sunnyside School Board fills one vacancy facing another

The Sunnyside School Board remains incomplete despite welcoming a new member.
In Monday night’s meeting, the existing board unanimously approved the appointing of Stephen Berg to the District 5 seat, filling a vacancy left by the departure of Timmy Lemos.
They also accepted the resignation of Jessica Magana who had been appointed to the board in July.
Prior to the official meeting, Berg did go through an interview process where he spoke about being born and raised in Sunnyside and was a product of both the SSD and a graduate of Sunnyside Christian.
He said that the board’s paramount duty is to love and support the kids and they need to, “Reach out to the children to make sure their needs are met,” particularly stressing the importance of understanding different learning styles.
Berg’s short-term goal is to expand the Pre-K programs and to give parents more voice in the decision making process.
He also hopes to not only improve graduation rates, but GPAs across the board.
Magana’s resignation comes just one month into her term on the Board of Directors, with her citing family concerns.
The District will now begin the process of finding a new Board member for Position 1.
Berg was part of the four-member Board that unanimously approved the budget for the upcoming school year.
It includes a non-voted bond of $2.5 million to purchase property for a central maintenance location and to help mitigate unexpected challenges with the new athletic complex.
It also projects declining enrollment, though Superintendent Kevin McKay said when it comes to the youngest students, they’re making best guesses and that overall, “The goal is to budget conservatively and not set the District up for risk,” noting that it, “Is in their best interests.”
