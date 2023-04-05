The Sunnyside School Board selected the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year during their regular board meeting on Thursday, March 30.
Families and staff were given the opportunity to vote on which calendar they would prefer prior to the vote, during the board meeting option one was selected.
Both calendars had a total of 173 school days with the biggest difference being seen in the arrangement of days off from school.
According to the new calendar, students will be receiving a full week off from school during Thanksgiving break in November. Students will be out of school starting on November 17 and heading back to class on November 27.
Also discussed during the meeting was the date for the next insider tour which will take place on Tuesday, April 25 at Sun Valley Elementary. A sign-up sheet for the tour will be posted at a later date.
The Sunnyside School District will have their next regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, April 27.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
