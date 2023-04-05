The Sunnyside School Board selected the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year during their regular board meeting on Thursday, March 30.

Families and staff were given the opportunity to vote on which calendar they would prefer prior to the vote, during the board meeting option one was selected.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

