SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside School District announced on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 20, it will not be transitioning elementary students to hybrid learning on Monday, Oct. 26, as planned.
Director of Communications Jessica Morgan conveyed in an email to the Sunnyside Sun after a social media announcement, “Elementary students will remain in online learning until further notice. As a district, we are still planning to move to hybrid as soon as possible and elementary schools will be sending out information to families about their students schedules and about opportunities to schedule in-person orientations.”
The Board of Directors passed the motion for the school district to transition into the hybrid learning model in a special board meeting on Oct. 5.
Two weeks after the decision was made, the parents and public were notified on social media, email, and on the district website that they will not proceed as planned.
Complexities regarding the intense situation of COVID-19 was cited as the reason for the decision.
“A few examples of these issues include managing students in-person and in an online setting, the drop-off and pick-up of students to follow physical distancing requirements, managing recess and meal times, and how to conduct health screenings to ensure those entering a school building are healthy.”
The announcement also added, “We know this is a sensitive and stressful issue. We want students back in our classrooms, but our paramount duty has always been and will remain the safety of all those in our care, and we want to do this right.”
As of press time on Oct. 20, Superintendent Kevin McKay was unavailable for comment. School Board members Sandra Linde and Michelle Perry confirmed as of press time the board had not been apprised of the district’s announced postponement.
