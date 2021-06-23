The Sunnyside School District Board of Directors is looking to fill Board Position District 1 that was made vacant by the resignation of Rocky Simmons.
State law calls for the remaining school board members to appoint a replacement within 90 days of the board accepting Mr. Simmons’ resignation.
The appointed replacement will serve until the next regularly scheduled school board election, which would be November 2022, as this year’s filing window has already closed.
Any person interested in applying to the position must live in the District 1 boundary. A map is included in the application packet and is posted to the Sunnyside School District website, www.sunnysideschools.org.
School board members attend meetings, keep communications open with members of the community and make policy decisions that have a direct impact on what and how Sunnyside children learn. School board members are also responsible for maintaining buildings and grounds, balancing the budget, protecting the district’s legal interests, and planning for the future.
Applications will be accepted until Friday, July 9, 2021. Interviews with the School Board will be conducted from Tuesday, July 20 to Friday, July 23, with a new school board member appointed on Monday, July 26.
