The Sunnyside School District has been receiving calls that a “business” is contacting local business throughout Sunnyside, specifically food trucks.
These calls are acting as if they represent the school district to seek payments for advertising that will be distributed to Sunnyside students and staff.
The Sunnyside School has not approved or authorized this advertising, with the school district also addressing the fact that they would never seek payment over the phone from resident.
The Sunnyside School District The only advertising companies the Sunnyside School District works with are Mascot Media and the Sunnyside Sun with the SHS yearbook students seeking sponsorship each year.
