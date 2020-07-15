SUNNYSIDE — The first parent and community survey released by School District closed on Friday, July 10, leading the first of what Superintendent Kevin McKay has stated won’t be the last survey parents will be asked to participate in to determine the model to be implemented for the upcoming 2020 school year.
At the third General Advisory meeting on Zoom hosted by McKay, Yakima Health District’s Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ibach attended, along with Melissa Sixberry from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to discuss concerns with reopening the doors to schools.
With health worries being at the forefront, Ibach suggested daily temperature checks or health forms for students and parents to fill out listing possible symptoms before going into the classroom should be considered among the advisories when formulating the plan to have class on campus.
Ibach stressed that should a student become infected with COVID-19, the student must be isolated and anyone in close contact with the student for 15 minutes or longer will also have to be isolated. To combat this, Ibach stated “Make sure social distancing happens all day long between staff and students.”
Sixberry reiterated this point by stating an investigation will be put in place, working closely with the school nurse and parents to find the source of infection. Then notes will be written to inform the teacher and parents of a possible contraction of COVID-19. This potential risk of outbreak in classrooms is why “we’re pushing strongly for social distancing,” the CDC official responded.
Sixberry recommended to minimize the virus transmission in middle school and high school, students should remain in one class with induvial teachers switching class periods instead. “The more you mix a group, the more quarantining and isolating you may have,” she explained.
After the recommendations from YHD and CDC, Sunnyside School District Communications Director Jessica Morgan confirmed as of Thursday, July 9, the school district survey garnered over 610 respondents. Over 400 identified as parents, approximately 100 identified as students, and less than 50 were community members.
Morgan broke down the statistics of the survey to the General Advisory committee and reported that most respondents were in favor of sending their students back to school, heavily supporting the hybrid model.
The hybrid model consists of two days on for a group of students and two days off with Wednesday being a day of heavy cleaning and sanitizing. This model alternates groups of students so that on the days one group has out of the classroom, they would be learning online in the Continuous Learning 2.0 model.
The committee also highlighted how principals in the school district have been testing the spacing in classrooms for each model with social distancing and keeping the volume of students in mind. According to Sunnyside School District Assistant Superintendent Heidi Hellner-Gomez, principals also strongly favored the hybrid model with two days on, two days off. On July 17, principals will then address how to support students who are out of the classroom.
Hellner-Gomez stated that the hybrid model was preferred due to its flexibility in going back into full distance learning if need be or transitioning to full time learning in the classroom.
At the 5:30 p.m., July 15, meeting, the General Advisory committee will be discussing the pros and cons of each model and providing a ranking of the preferred models to pair with the principals’ and community’s responses.
