SUNNYSIDE – The city is looking at approving the 2021 budget with $32,813,806 in expenditures, with projected revenues for the coming year placed at $38,876,165, an above the line difference of $6,062,359, according to City Manager Martin Casey.
The council, which held its first public hearing on the new budget during their Monday, Nov. 9 meeting, will conduct a second and final public hearing on the preliminary budget scheduled for Nov. 23 meeting. The council is expected to make its final adoption of the budget on Dec. 14, which will take effect Jan.1.
Casey reported the general fund supports the city’s operations is funded by four taxes; property tax, sales tax, private utility tax and city utility tax.
The City Manager explained over the past year, tax revenues, licenses and permits have been flat, noting that charges for goods, services, jail, fines and park and recreation fees all declined. He attributed the revenue impact due to the COVID pandemic and the closure of many businesses which have been dramatically affected by the Governor’s shutdowns.
“Our revenues for 2021 are estimated to be an increase of 0.004% over 2020, should things get closer to normal,” he added.
On the plans to be funded in the coming year are the Mid Vale Road project, which will be funded in part by the city’s new transportation benefit district fund.
Other plans including adding security cameras at city hall and the veteran’s plaza, the addition of new firefighter /EMT, installation of two-inch water mains serving 11 homes, installation of cellular modems at the city wells, and includes several replacement items on the water system and rehabilitation of aging sewer infrastructure.
Public comments on the budget which will be read into the public hearing are due at city hall by Friday, Nov. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.