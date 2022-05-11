YAKIMA — Sunnyside High School students received recognition at YV-Tech on Saturday, May 7.
The students received certificates at the STEM Rising Star acknowledgment ceremony that was given for the excellence in young woman’s contributions, achievements, and perseverance in the STEM field.
Joyce Stark and Theresa Alvarez-Ziegler nominated Mireya Gutierrez, Maria Herrera, Maribella Almaguer, Celeste Borges-Vergara, Emma Heeringa, Juanita Cortez, Jessica Marin, Briseida Godinez, Araina Jimenez, Karla Mondragon-Martinez, Jasmin Silva,Magaly, and Garcia-Ruiz.
Each girl received a certificate, a signed letter from Senator Patty Murray, a pin, and a pen for their contributions to STEM.
