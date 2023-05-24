Sunnyside students unveil food pantry

The Harrison Middle School TSA Club built a food pantry to as part of their projects focused on homelessness, the food pantry had its ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 20.
The Harrison Middle School TSA Club built a food pantry to as part of their projects focused on homelessness, the food pantry had its ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 20.
The pantry was constructed in collaboration with Curtis Graff and members of the construction club.
“We wanted to help our community” Amber Gardener said.
This project originally started off as a 3D model but the students later realized that they could bring this project to the community as a way to help those within the community.
The TSA club members will be filling the pantry at the start with them already receiving donations from council member Martin Beeler and Mayor Dean R. Broersma.
Rods house will also be taking part in ensuring that the pantry stays full though the students were wanting for members of the community to donate food to the pantry as a way to keep the community involved.
Harrison students involved with the projects were Emersyn McCracken, Leonardo Campos and Gardner.
The Food Pantry is located on the Pathway at the corner of sixteenth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
