The Sunnyside Sun is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. The first issue of the Sunnyside Sun newspaper was on May 24, 1901. This past Monday began the 121st year of your local newspaper.
The Sunnyside Sun newspaper was started in May 1901. The Daily News newspaper was formed in June 1962. In October 1986, the Daily News and Sunnyside Sun newspapers merged to become the Daily Sun News. Lastly, the Daily Sun News was sold and once again became the Sunnyside Sun on December 5, 2018.
Turn back time by visiting a special tribute section and revisit some highlights from past issues of the Sunnyside Sun on our History Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.