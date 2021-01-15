SUNNYSIDE — As a community health precaution, the Sunnyside Sun has temporarily closed its business office after an individual who visited the workplace tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.
Those who were determined to have been in close contact with the infectious person were directed to self-isolate prior to being tested. Deep cleaning will be performed at the 600 S. Sixth St. location.
“For the safety of our small staff and the public, we felt it best to temporarily close the business office immediately. Our newspaper operations remain open as we follow Yakima Health District safety protocols,” Managing Editor Patrick Shelby said. “We are taking every necessary precaution, and once our office employees can return, we will safely re-open the front door.”
For general business department assistance, contact Debbie Guerrero, office manager at 509-837-4500.
