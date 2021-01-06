LOWER VALLEY — The magnitude of the year 2020 cannot be unequivocally described with one word and the too broad of a stroke phrase like, “The Year of COVID-19” would be uninspiring and not able to accurately define the heroic actions exhibited daily by Yakima Valley residents.
Words like “essential”, “pandemic” and “canceled” were everyday terms which contributed to this year of uncertainty as life carried on past simple definitions with community courage and spirited resolve.
The following Sunnyside Sun news stories and photographs from the past year is a collection gathered to remind everyone about what was truly important in life and how those purposeful actions displayed by community neighbors throughout lower valley towns are captured and portrayed can be rediscovered in the Special Section entitled, “Reflections,” which appears in this week’s edition.
People of all ages learned the importance of wearing face masks, washed their hands more than ever, and distanced themselves from the people they care about most. Yakima County residents watched as the virus crept closer and closer to area towns and their loved ones. The Sun’s daily online stories and published weekly articles kept people connected with local and timely information.
Over the course of the past 10 months, the Sunnyside Sun’s reporting focused on the determined strengths exhibited by Yakima Valley communities as they responded and took control in the evolving and daily life accomplishments that was the new normal within the coronavirus environment.
The documented actions at times resonated louder than words and when combined with engaging multimedia storytelling skills, The Sunnyside Sun provided those without a voice to communicate the determined message with accuracy to inform, educate and empower others to make enlightened decisions.
As the New Year of 2021 is here, it is a productive time to reflect on what has made the past 12 months a significant and special one. 2020 will not be a year easily forgotten by most nor should it be tossed out with the garbage like an unwanted and oversized stuffed teddy bear that has outlived its purpose.
The definition of “reflection” is the process of looking back on past situations and taking the time to explore the choices and about the ways in which they were made. A subjective evaluation can be performed in providing a quality standard of judgment and given the opportunity to handle the situation again, the individual would either decide to take the same action or respond in a different light.
When choosing to act with a divergent rationalization, retrospection is used to determine strategies on how to avoid making the same mistake. This activity encourages people to look back and examine the manner in which those efforts have been done in the past so that people can create better ways of doing things in the future.
The time to reflect is also important because it allows individuals the ability to look back and focus on the ways of possibly becoming a better person and for accepting responsibility to influence positive change.
By turning to the Sun special section, “Reflections,” the engaging multimedia examples from the year that was 2020 can be utilized as a source of inspiration by anyone seeking to press the reset button for achieving their goals or rediscovering important character traits to attain or repeat and what may need to change in moving life forward in 2021.
