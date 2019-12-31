SUNNYSIDE — Small towns rally. There is no question about that. Looking back at the top stories that defined 2019, we are reminded just how deep the sense of community is in our town.
We played our part by covering stories about the recovery of the local dairy community when a late winter storm caught farmers off guard, destroying more than 1,800 dairy cows.
We attended and reported on the myriad of fundraisers held to support such events like “#Team Jazzy,” a young athlete suffering life-threatening cancer diagnosis, where more than $30,000 was collected.
We watched as cattlemen practices traditional ranching skills to raise in excess of $72,000 for cancer-related programs.
We continued to report the story as the late winter storm slowed many agriculture-related industries.
We promoted and encouraged readers to support the Sunnyside School District $16 million Bond that eventually passed with overwhelming voter approval.
Our efforts to address student safety helped to make the bond passage successful.
We tracked #Team Jazzy’s progress towards healing and her setbacks. We became a part of her team.
Trying to determine the top stories of the past year is hard because there are so many great stories worthy of recalling. That is the task we have set ourselves as we continue our look back at 2019.
Expect to see recaps of stories about our champions, the passing of notables, as well as those stories that evoke emotional responses like a young man spending his paycheck to make child’s Christmas spectacular.
Look for the Sunnyside Sun 2019 Reflections which will appear in the Jan. 15 edition. And, continue to watch for what we will be writing about in 2020 as we strive to cover our community.
