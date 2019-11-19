SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Sun office, 600 S. Sixth St., will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 and Black Friday, Nov. 29. It will be open Dec. 2.
With the holiday, also comes a need for early deadlines. New deadline for the Wednesday, Nov. 27 edition is Monday, Nov. 25 at noon.
Classified deadline for the Sun Shopper is Friday. Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Sunnyside Sun classified deadline is Monday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.
