The Sunnyside Community Center testing site located at 1521 S 1st St., will be closed after Thursday, April 21.
Yakima County continues to report a low number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19. As a result, there has been a decrease in the demand for COVID-19 testing.
Although the Sunnyside Community Center testing site will be closed after April 21, there is still opportunity to get tested at the Yakima Valley College testing site located at 810 S 14th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are grateful for the staff and partners who have provided invaluable access to COVID-19 testing for the community. The University of Washington is committed to partnering with the Yakima Health District to ensure there is adequate testing available throughout Yakima County,” said Nathan Johnson, Local Emergency Response Coordinator at the Yakima Health District. “We will continue to monitor COVID-19 activity and will work with the University of Washington to open a new site within a week in the lower valley if there is a new surge in COVID-19 cases.
Additionally, community members can order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government and Washington State Department of Health. These at-home tests are available every month to households and are a great resource to have available for community members and their families.
For more information, individuals can visit www.YakimaTesting.org. As a reminder, if individuals need to report a positive at-home test result, they can call Washington State Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.