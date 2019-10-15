SUNNYSIDE — The annual Sunnyside Police sponsored Trunk or Treat event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5-8 p.m., downtown near the Centennial Square.
Groups are asked to be prepared to provide candy for about 3,000 children. Set up time will be from 3-4 p.m.
Applications are available by visiting; www.facebook.com/SunnysidePoliceDepartment.
The application deadline is Oct. 21. Organizations or businesses planning to take part in the event, may call Police Officer Eric Otero at (509) 836-6204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.