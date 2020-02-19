SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District has continued to work tirelessly on their 2009 Enclosed Lateral Improvement Project (ELIPS) this past year.
ELIPS is comprised of replacing low head lateral systems, weir boxes with gravity pressure, and flow meters. SVID has been replacing laterals, piping, and flow meters in the Sunnyside, Outlook, and Granger area, according to David Bos, assistant manager of operations.
He expands that laterals are how water is delivered to landowners who have access to irrigation. Lateral 51.87 is a 3-year project that was started as soon as water was turned off in Oct. 2019.
Other projects include the Granger 23.10 geo-membrane lining project which is the placing of a liner made of interwoven rubber and fabric. The fabric helps the concrete bond to the top of the liner. SVID replaces a few liners every year when the liner material has cracked bulges in it.
Along with replacing liners, the SVID shop team builds weed screens to filter out the weeds along the canal. They also build in-line filters which helps to clean the conveyor screens.
Jeffery Hayes has been welding for 18 years and Nick Roland has been welding for 8 have enjoyed their work with SVID. They say that there is a great level of camaraderie with the shop team.
“Here, it varies a lot,” Hayes says, “We’ll do a lot of welding and fabricating [in the shop] then we’ll be out in the field welding and fabricating.” Roland agrees heartily with Hayes saying, “Yeah, that’s one of the things I like the most is you’re always doing something different. You’ve got the shop part but then you get to go out and enjoy the sunshine once in a while.”
Bos is proud of his teams, ranging from upper and lower field teams, a drainage team, and a shop team. “These guys do the real work and I’m proud of all of them,” beams Bos.
ELIPS is multi-year project with is projected to be completed by 2042 according to the SVID website.
