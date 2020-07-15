SUNNYSIDE — When life presents a person with character defining obstacles, testing one’s resilience for dealing with such hardships can be a difficult road to travel — in spite of the broken-down vehicles which are presently home and surrounded by those confronting a similar situation in the southeast corner of the city’s public parking lot on Seventh Street.
Living in a car is not easy but neither is life at times. For the five vehicles parked next to one another in the marked stalls at the back of the lot with another car across in the next row, it’s about self-preservation, matched with a driven determination to make it through the long summer day.
“Things can happen; things can fall apart. People keep going around thinking it’s not going to happen, and they just live life like nothing is going to happen and it’s just going to be the same every day. But what happens if one day it does happen. They’re all going to panic,” 67-year-old and U.S. Navy veteran Steve Pendergrass described while sitting in his well-traveled Buick Park Avenue car with the front passenger door open.
“I don’t like to think old. I like to keep thinking young,” he added.
The longtime valley resident said he grew up and graduated from Granger High School and has been a community member of Sunnyside for 30 years. He’s worked in a variety of agricultural jobs and now lives on a fixed income within his nonoperating vehicle which needs a starter, battery and set of tires after recently being slashed in the lot.
From the safe quarters of his car underneath the streetlight, Pendergrass shared his neighbors’ concerns about the COVID‑19 pandemic. “We need to eliminate this coronavirus and get things back to normal. I see everyday people are so paranoid, they’re so frightened. I want to see the day when this disease is finally conquered and things can get back to normal,” he optimistically stated.
As the sun began to sink behind the foothills of the lower valley last Wednesday, a solaced state of color beamed with insight for people finding comfort in leaning on the confines of the asphalt environment and at times, one another.
Daniel Fayard has been a Sunnyside resident for the past three years. Originally from Prosser, the father of two children, an 11-year old daughter and 14-year-old son, who he said are staying with his brother while he and their mother, Raquel Garcia reside in two separate cars at the parking lot adjacent to K and U Auto Parts.
“It would be nice to find a job. I’ve never not worked. This is the longest I’ve ever not had a job. It’s absolutely driving me insane,” Garcia frustratedly informed.
The two parents use Zoom on their phones to communicate with their children because of the airborne disease. Even though they’re able to communicate with them electronically, Fayard acknowledged the situation is tough on everyone but he’s glad they’re not here and having to go through this ordeal.
“It’s just another challenge – it makes us who we are. Gives us all character,” Fayard warmly pondered. “My kids’ mom stays right here with me too. So, we kind of have to rely on each other a little bit here and there. It kind of helps out.”
Wearing a protective face mask outside his 2000 Honda Civic, silver, four door car and resting on top of two hydraulic jacks, Fayard detailed the vehicle’s troublesome past. He said the sporty sedan had been previously broken into several times before it was stolen. Over the course of about 10 days, he witnessed the car being driven around town and with the help of Garcia, they were able to recover it.
Subsequently, the car blew a head gasket which significantly contributed toward the downturn of Fayard’s financial adversities. The unemployed auto mechanic was then hit with the insecurities of COVID-19 and finding steady employment has been unsuccessful. He decided his only option was to move into his car about six months ago.
Fayard used his stimulus check and money earned from working on auto repair side jobs to rebuild the top end of the car’s engine after business hours in the parking lot. “All I need is an impact wrench and that’s what I’m having trouble getting my hands on,” he reported.
He said there’s a bolt on the crankshaft pulley that can’t be removed without the tool and no electrical power close by, has delayed his repair or he would have been out of the lot a week ago. “Just another hurdle. To be honest, sometimes I’m not sure how I do this. It’s basically, just do whatever I can,” Fayard voiced. “I’m ready to get off the streets. I don’t know how some people do it their whole lives, it’s outrageous.”
