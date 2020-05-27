SUNNYSIDE — There was a sense of cool resolve in the damp air early Saturday morning as the time-honored tradition of placing U.S. flags at veteran’s graves for the Memorial Day weekend tribute was threatened.
“Before I ever talked to anybody, I thought, do we do it or not do it. And I said, we’re going to do it because we’ve got to honor our veterans and if nobody likes it, tough,” Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3482 Commander Bill Ingram resolutely affirmed. “It’s not fair. We wouldn’t have this world if it wasn’t for our veterans!”
With the sun beginning to rise over the lower valley, farming water sprinklers engaged and saturated the rich fields in synchronized harmony. It appeared to be yet an ordinary beginning to another rural day in Yakima County.
Driving north on Cemetery Road there were no signs pointing out how life is different during COVD-19, but it is and to what affect would this pandemic have on the Memorial Day weekend.
The two way stop sign at the intersection of Van Belle where vehicles waited to turn left and head west, was the moment where virus safeguards could be seen in action while the call of community duty could not be silenced.
“There are people who think they need to stay away because of this Wuhan virus, and I think there’s been some injustice thrown upon the United States of America. This is going to be looked back at as a real low spot in our democracy and the freedom of this country,” Dr. Jim Stevens acknowledged while traversing the dew-covered grounds and searching for veteran’s gravesites.
More than 35 volunteers, along with members from American Legion, AMVETS, and VFW were dispersed out over the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery while donning their own masks and gloves to honor more than 1,500 Sunnyside veterans with American flags whose patriotic service would not be allowed to be forgotten.
“With the tragedy that America is going through right now with the coronavirus, I think it brings back a lot of deep held feelings. What we have here in America is very, very precious and we need to take a time out in our lives and pay our respects and think about the sacrifices that have been made for us,” American Legion Post 73 Commander Greg Schlieve stated.
Beth Mulbry and Krista Sturgis recalled how their grandpa and grandma used to take part with the entire family and how they passed down the Saturday morning tradition of honoring veterans and now four generations later, they’re walking the grounds in reverence for their grandpa who has passed.
“Our 97-year old grandma can’t be out here with us this morning, but she knows we’re doing our part in keeping the family tradition going strong,” they both confirmed while locating the next veteran’s marker to set in place a flag.
By 8 a.m. volunteers were done placing the flags while enjoying a cup of coffee with their donut as the red, white, and blue landscape waved gently in the valley breeze, a respectful and unbroken reminder about the importance of protecting people’s health and way of life.
While the customary Memorial Day program was not held this year because of safety concerns, there was a 21-gun salute by the Lower Valley Honor Guard and “Taps” played by Alyssa Martin which commenced at 11 a.m. at the cemetery’s Veteran Memorial.
“It’s really a solemn holiday. It’s a time for reflection, a time for gratitude, and we’re honored to be here today to carry out that tradition, Schlieve conveyed.
