SUNNYSIDE — An investment in the city’s roadway infrastructure to keep the local economy moving beyond the current pothole of COVID-19, voters have indicated their support at the ballot box for the two-tenths of 1% Sales and Use Tax Levy for the Transportation Benefit District to fund resurfacing and intersection improvements.
“This (road tax) is something that our citizens value for having streets and sidewalks being taken care of and with this, will allow us to do some much-needed improvements in some areas,” Mayor Francisco Guerrero said.
He pointed out revenues generated from the sales tax increase will be the driving force to receiving matching dollars for those projects identified by the city’s 2021 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan.
“I’m really grateful that our citizens saw the value as well and they were able to vote in favor of this tax and we’ll put it to good use,” Guerrero expressed.
The election certification is scheduled for August 18. “… right now, it’s very encouraging,” City Manager Martin Casey acknowledged. He explained how the unforeseen timing of the tax initiative coincided with the early outbreak of the virus in February, which added to the complexity for Primary Election voters.
Casey indicated that a couple of years prior to his hiring in December of 2018, councilmembers had been communicating to residents about road conditions throughout the area, pedestrian safety issues and some of the improvements that would be needed to keep up with future growth.
“Our economic activity to our commercial and light industrial activity as well as roads that help keep our neighborhoods and pedestrians safe. It’s a really balanced mix of roads that will have long term benefits to the community.”
Upon his appointment, the city’s senior administrator indicated the council began to have extensive public communications about creating the Transportation Benefit District (TBD) to fund those repairs. He affirmed those civic discussions can take several years.
“I think that’s an important part of the process for both city leadership and community members have a clear sense of the goals and the outcomes they’re looking for from taking these steps,” Casey stated.
Even before last year’s passage of the voter initiative prohibiting cities from raising car tab fees without public approval, the city manager emphasized council’s decision not to take action on how to fund the TBD without voters exercising their right to weigh in on the issue beforehand.
The council recognized that by waiting to put the Road Tax on the Primary Election ballot, there would be greater participation, which would result in more voter voices being heard, Casey noted.
“Anyone who shops in the community are going to be contributing to paying for the streets because they’re all using it anyways. At this point it’s a win for our citizens, it’s a win for people who use our streets and services,” Guerrero proclaimed.
The ballot box approval margin continues to hold steady at 51.49% as a total of 1,412 votes have been counted by late Saturday afternoon. The measure requires a simple majority to pass and would take effect in January.
According to the Yakima County Auditor’s office Elections Division, local turnout remains high and currently stands at 43.38%. “Voter turnout is directly related to the amount of interest in the ballot, what’s on the ballot,” Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross expressed as his teams enter their ‘sweep up’ mode on Monday.
He said personnel are examining about 700 ballots which require additional work of contacting voters to verify signatures. Ross was impressed by the more than 1,400 ballots that were returned in the TBD vote. “That’s a real solid turnout for that district.”
Based on the additional two-tenths of 1% increase, annual retail sales tax estimates were projected at about $400,000, Casey confirmed. The economic impact of the pandemic remains to be fully realized by Sunnyside officials, who will apply a wait and see approach once the data becomes available.
“We’ve been fortunate. We’ve had a bit of a hit to our sales tax. So far, it’s not been real deep but that’s a real uncertainty going forward,” he announced.
The first project on the city’s list is the upcoming resurfacing of Midvale Road, from the highway to Duffy Road scheduled in the fall. Casey added that the project was accelerated by the state and now they’re reassessing how revenues are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have received tentative commitment from the state to fund most of that road improvement. The city has to provide a share of the funding and so the TBD should help with that,” Casey reported.
