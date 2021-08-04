Sunnyside Christian High School graduate and local attorney, Alex Newhouse, died at the age of 41, on Sunday, July 25.
Newhouse was born in Sunnyside and grew up in the lower valley. When he was around 11 years old, he decided to paint a Superman emblem on a water tower on his family’s property that over looks Sunnyside.
In an interview in November of 2010 in commemorating the 20-year anniversary of the art project he stated that it’s a symbol for his longtime hero, but it appropriately symbolizes Sunnyside, as well.
Newhouse went on to pursue a career in law. After working as public defender for Yakima County he opened his own law practice in Sunnyside in 2012.
Originally, he shared office space with Garrison Law Office. At that time, Roger Garrison said that Newhouse was an asset to the office. “He’s a rarity. He’s a local guy and there’s a shortage of lawyers willing to practice in small communities.”
After being in his own place Newhouse later partnered with David Therrien-Power in 2019.
Upon opening his law office Newhouse said, “Everyone is presumed innocent. Everybody deserves a competent defense.”
Newhouse served his community and their legal needs for nearly a decade.
In 2016, Newhouse ran for Yakima County Superior Court Judge against Doug Federspiel. He received more than 47 percent of the votes in that election season.
In a letter to the editor in support of his campaign, Vanessa Lemon of Prosser wrote, “As a family man, he’s devoted and as a friend he’s easy going and fun to be around.” In another letter, Eric Gonzalez of Kennewick stated, “As I came to know this exceptional man, I also began to realize that there are still good people in this world.”
A celebration of life for friends and family is being planned for a future time and date.
