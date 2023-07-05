 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Superintendent Ryan Maxwell receives positive evaluation

Superintendent Ryan Maxwell receives positive evaluation

Denise Trautman, Margaret Lopez, Mary Rodriguez and Israel Hernandez were presented with Golden Apples for their work with the Migrant Student Data Recruitment and Support Program.

 Kennia Perez

The Sunnyside School District held their regular board meeting for the month of June on Thursday, June 29. During the meeting four Migrant Student Data Recruitment and Support (MSDRS) retirees were honored for the work that they have done with students in the program. During the meeting the school board also gave their evaluation of Superintendent Ryan Maxwell.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription