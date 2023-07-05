Superintendent Ryan Maxwell receives positive evaluation

The Sunnyside School District held their regular board meeting for the month of June on Thursday, June 29. During the meeting four Migrant Student Data Recruitment and Support (MSDRS) retirees were honored for the work that they have done with students in the program. During the meeting the school board also gave their evaluation of Superintendent Ryan Maxwell.
Four retirees, Denise Trautman, Israel Hernandez, Margaret Lopez and Mary Rodrigues were recognized for the work that they have done with MSDRS in supporting Migrant students.
“I would like to comment on the fact that these individuals have been working in migrant education for a collective number of over 165 years,” Board member, Linda Roberts says. “I would like to honor their loyalty to the Program.”
MSDRS is a migrant education program that helps ensure that all migrant students reach challenging academic standards and graduate with a high school diploma or complete their GED. As a support office funded through a migrant education state grant, the MSDRS Office plays an important role in administering state program directives.
“You have been the one that has helped this whole town receive their migrant allocation, because without this office and without all the activities you conducted with your peers in processing the data to give counts to the state, this district and over a hundred other districts in the state would not be getting their allocations,” Roberts said in regard to the work that Margaret Lopez has done while working with MSDRS.
The four retirees were awarded a Golden Apple for their work with the program.
In the active agenda items the school board approved an updated Athletic code for the Sunnyside School district and announced their offer to Superintendent Maxwell of adding one year to his current contract.
“With a completion of the successful review of Superintendent Ryan Maxwell, the board has extended an offer of extending one year on to Ryan Maxwells contract for a successful school year,” Board president, Stephan Berg said.
In his Superintendent report, Ryan Maxwell extended his thanks to staff, students and parents for their efforts in making the school year a success. “I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to staff and students for their outstanding efforts and dedication through the school year,” Maxwell said. “I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks, thank you for entrusting us with your children’s education and for being partners in this journey.”
The Sunnyside School board hold their board meeting on the last Thursday of each month at the Denny Blaine board room located on Custer Avenue.
