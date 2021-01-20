Mild winter temperatures has provided local irrigation districts’ management time to move forward with clean-up and piping projects on the thousands of miles of canals which supply water to hundreds of Yakima Valley farms and ranches.
Since shutting off the water in both the Sunny Valley Irrigation District (SVID) and Roza Irrigations in early December, the systems’ crews have been out cleaning canals in preparation for repairs and piping changes throughout the valley.
SVID Operations Manager Dave Bos reported the district’s Enclosed Lateral Improvement Project (ELIPS) conservationprogram is underway in the Grandview and Prosser area where crews are replacing open canals with large piping.
“Last year, the crews worked in the Outlook and Sunnyside portion of canals,” Bos added.
Currently, SVID crews are working to close drains being done on piping along Yakima Valley Highway near the Sunnyside Business Park and in the area behind the Yakima County Road Department compound off North First Street.
“We are in phase one of six projects, plus the ELIPS, which we hope to complete by 2042,” Bos explained.
The ELIPS is designed to enclose laterals with gravity pressure pipe and weir boxes with flow meters.
Meanwhile, Roza Irrigation District is also working on piping project from Moxee to Benton City, Roza District Manager Scott Revell announced. “We have crews out working on pumping and piping projects on Washout and Maple Grove roads north of Sunnyside.” The weather is also aiding in the application of sealant in area of the canal system, Revell added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.