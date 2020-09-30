SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District announced it is shutting off water in laterals 51.18 and 51.87, serving the Prosser-Grandview area to begin maintenance and improvements on the water ways.
According to the SVID officials, the early shut-down will allow for work to commence on this year’s piping projects projected at costing $2.25 million.
“It is part of the agency’s enclosed lateral improvement project, SVID Assistant Manager of Operations explained.
SVID will be shutting down the Sunnyside Main Canal Oct. 18-20.
