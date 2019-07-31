SUNNYSIDE — North Sunnyside residences between Wood Rd. and North Ave. will be receiving irrigation water upon the completion of a Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District water line project now underway.
“When complete, the district will be able to add 45 delivery sites to the existing 65 homes in the neighborhood,” SVID Operations Manager Dave Bos explained.
He stated the district’s Enclosed Lateral System Improvement project was one of their spring job duties. It was delayed until July because of the late winter weather.
The lateral enclosure project is part of the senior water rights district’s effort to cover canals throughout its system.
In addition to the summertime project, five smaller laterals will be enclosed between Sunnyside and Prosser after the water is shut off in October as a part of the District’s winter work.
“We plan to add another 100 homes to the system, once the project is completed,” Bos acknowledged.
