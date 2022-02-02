Sunnyside public works department announced the closure of Sunnyside Avenue on Friday, Jan. 28.
Sections of Sunnyside Avenue were closed Monday, Jan. 31 and will be closed for two weeks, due to SVID repairs.
Sunnyside Avenue will be closed from Riverside Avenue to Bridge Street through the rest of this week.
The street will also be closed from Grandview Ave to NW Crescent from Monday, Feb. 7 to Friday, Feb. 11. The street will be open to local traffic only.
If you have any questions, contact the public works department at 509-837-5206.
