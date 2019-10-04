SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District (SVID) will be shutting down the Sunnyside Canal starting on Friday, Oct. 18 – Friday, Dec. 20.
Some laterals and deliveries may have water for a few days beyond the turn off date as the canal is draining and dewatering.
Sites 35.22, 36.52, 36.74 and 51.87 will be turned off on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The early shut down is to allow work to commence on this year’s piping projects.
For additional information or questions about the project and affected areas, contact SVID at (509) 837-6980.
