SUNNYSIDE — Beautician Olga Fuentes has been helping making area women look lovely for nearly 21 years at her Magic Scissors Salon.
Formerly located near Taco Bell on Yakima Valley Highway, she and her brother, Israel Vega, are now sharing retail space in the Eastway Shopping Center, 1726 Gregory Ave.
In July, they will celebrate three years at their current location.
Vega and his wife, Maria, operate “Dulcelandia,” a candy shop that specializes in traditional Mexican candy and colorful piñatas of all sizes.
Vega’s portion of the shop offers some the “…best prices in town,” according to a frequent customer, Rachel Greenman of Grandview.
She offered her comments while shopping for supplies and a first communion piñata for her son’s upcoming party.
“Their piñatas last a long time at the parties,” Greenman added.
Everyone gets two tries with the candy-filled decoration and “…no one cries,” Greenman declared.
“That is because we have the piñatas custom made,” Maria said.
One of the shop’s popular unicorn piñatas was donated to the recent Spirit of Sunnyside Banquet and Silent Auction.
“It received a lot of interest,” Maria noted.
In addition to candy and decorations, Israel and Maria operate a small rental service, including bouncy houses, tables and chairs.
