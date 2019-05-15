GRANDVIEW — Residents in the city of Grandview can register their children for summer swim lessons this coming Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
Pre-registrations will also take place Saturday, May 25.
If a child is not registered on either of those days, they will be taken at the Grandview Municipal Pool beginning June 14.
For more information, call 509-882-9219.
