Local skateboarders young and old came out to the Sunnyside Skatepark on Saturday, June 4 to celebrate the official grand opening of the park surrounded by food vendors and raffle giveaways.
According to Brittany Byma, Tacos 4 Boards was created with a vision to get skateboards in the hands of youth in Sunnyside that have been actively trying in school and have expressed an interest in skateboarding. The students were also looking for ways to be more active this summer.
Byma, owner of Complete Wellness and a member of the Sunnyside Daybreak Rotary came up with the fundraiser event idea and wanted to emphasize on motivating effort in school and their community.
In talking to the youngsters at Harrison and Sierra Vista Middle Schools, she discussed that their grade point average doesn’t define them or mean that they can’t make a difference. Byma also mentioned that skateboarding can relate to life. “You can’t be afraid to fall in life. You will fall, but the key is to get back up and keep trying,” she said. “Fall down one hundred times, get back up 101 times, and that’s when you do big things.”
The motto “Keep shining and grinding” was printed on flyers for the students to have, along with their boards, as a motivator and a personal invitation to the Tacos 4 Boards event the next day.
A total of 50 boards were being given out to local middle schoolers, including 25 at Sierra Vista and 12 at Harrison Middle School. The boards were presented on Friday June 3, by Bill Lange and Brittany Byma of Sunnyside Daybreak Rotary, and Pablo Ambriz of Bonzi’s.
School counselors and administration at both middle schools that are familiar with the students chose the recipients of the boards.
Local food vendors included Taste of El Salvador, Tacos Isabel, The Love of Mama, Agua Frescas con Zenaida, and Felix Fruit were serving up treats and snacks to attendees of the event.
DJ Nune acted as emcee for the grand opening sharing positivity and music throughout the day.
Other activities the kids participated in included the smashing of piñatas made by Lynn Lange, who crafted three homemade piñatas for different age groups – a taco for ages 3-6, a skateboard for ages 7-10, and a sun for ages 11-15.
A skateboard raffle was also a part of this weekend’s fundraiser. Local artist and skateboarder, Aaron Ling, donated a custom designed skateboard deck. A case of grip tape was each individually raffled off as well. Five winners were announced throughout the day.
According to Byma, the event was a success due to support from local businesses including Sunnyside Daybreak Rotary, Complete Wellness, Bonzi’s, Rico’s Barbershop, DJ Nune, Sunnyside Sun, and onecoven Candle Co.
Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department, and members from the City of Sunnyside and City Council were also in attendance and showing support for youth activities in Sunnyside.
The Sunnyside Skatepark was made possible by Sunnyside Daybreak Rotary through fundraisers including the Sunnyside Summer Ale Fest, which is set to take place next weekend, Saturday, June 18 at Centennial Square.
Byma mentioned there are plans to make the Tacos 4 Boards fundraiser an annual event and will continue to grow and reach more local kids to motivate and inspire them.
Members of the community who would like to contribute to further events at the skatepark can donate to the Sunnyside Skate Park using Venmo @SunnysideSkatePark or CashApp $sunnysideskatepark.
Checks can also be written to Sunnyside Daybreak Rotary and mailed to P.O. Box 26, Sunnyside WA 98944.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.